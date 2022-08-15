“Top Ten Outstanding Chinese American Youth” Award Winner Jingzhu Yang Co-presents a Science-based Reality Show in China
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the Best (Season One: Aerospace), a popular science-based reality show co-produced by Shanghai Qihuang Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., China Youth Daily, and China Aerospace Science and Cultural Innovation (an official organization) was released on Mango TV on July, 20th, 2022.
One of the series’ producers is Jingzhu Yang, a young international entrepreneur who just received one of the prestigious 15th annual “Top Ten Outstanding Chinese American Youth” awards. Yang graduated from Columbia University in New York City, where, in 2014, she founded AmeriChina Group, aimed at promoting cultural exchange between China and the rest of world.
As one of the shows Ms. Yang has co-produced, Meet the Best combines the telling of ancient tales of universal exploration in Chinese traditional culture and applications of modern aerospace tech. The show invites celebrities to journey on a space tour with professionals from home and abroad. Ms. Yang plans to translate each episode into numerous languages to facilitate an international-market release.
Being the first virtually-created show in China, Meet the Best is made in a virtual studio that employs technology such as real-time rendering, optical positioning, and 3D virtual scene-making, which, visually speaking, yield a universe-like set. What makes the show unique is that, after introducing a topic, guests work in teams to finish certain tasks, after which these professionals express their own deep interpretations of the topic. For every season, one secret collection will be unlocked and additional bonus scenes will be presented.
Ying Huang, the creator of Meet the Best, regard museums here on earth and the concept of outer space to be closely connected. “Even if separated by light years, the combining of the two can help audiences better understand why the Chinese population in general is so consistently eager to explore the universe.” Explained Ms. Huang.
The show boasts not only an avant-garde mode of presentation, but also an extraordinary cast: aerodynamicist Dr. Chu Longfei; Fei Pingguo, the cheif designer of the Shanghai Planetarium; Han Na, the former director of Astronaut Training Center; Dr. Jia Yang, the deputy chief designer of Tianwen Mars probe; Dr. Xu Ying, a researcher working on the Beidou Navigation Satellite System’ Dr. Zheng Yongchun; and a group of celebrities and artists from show-biz.
Meet the Best is dedicated to using technological innovation to make knowledge of aerospace more accessible and more interesting to mass audiences, with the hope of spreading Chinese culture at the same time.
Americhina Group
