Global Ursolic Acid Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022”, the ursolic acid market size is expected to grow from $8.12 million in 2021 to $8.67 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The ursolic acid market is expected to grow to $10.92 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the ursolic acid industry growth in the coming years.

Overview Of The Ursolic Acid Market

The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. According to the ursolic acid market overview, it's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others

• By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

• By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others By Geography: The global ursolic acid market is segmented into

North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi a TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, and MP Biomedicals.

Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ursolic acid global market. The market report analyzes ursolic acid global market size, ursolic acid global market growth drivers, ursolic acid global market segments, ursolic acid global market major players, ursolic acid global market growth across geographies, and ursolic acid global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

