Laredo Sector Border Patrol together with Texas Department of Public Safety shut down stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

 The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.  

 Agents were able to apprehend a total of 14 undocumented individuals that were found inside the trash-filled property.  The migrants were from the country of Guatemala.

 To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

 

