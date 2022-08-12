Laredo Sector Border Patrol together with Texas Department of Public Safety shut down stash house
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas.
The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
Agents were able to apprehend a total of 14 undocumented individuals that were found inside the trash-filled property. The migrants were from the country of Guatemala.
