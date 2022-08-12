U.S. Diplomatic Representation for Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe Moves to U.S. Embassy Luanda

U.S. Ambassador to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe Dr. Tulinabo S. Mushingi presented his credentials to President Carlos Vila Nova of São Tomé and Príncipe on August 10. U.S. diplomatic representation for São Tomé and Príncipe is moving to Embassy Luanda in Angola from U.S. Embassy Libreville in Gabon because of São Tomé and Príncipe’s longstanding cultural, linguistic, and economic ties to Angola.

Ambassador Mushingi and the staff of the U.S. Embassy in Luanda look forward to working with the people of São Tomé and Príncipe to advance our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and good governance. We are also eager to partner with São Tomé and Príncipe on our mutual regional objectives, such as ocean conservation and maritime security.