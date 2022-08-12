Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1700 Block of Hobart Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hobart Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera using the victim’s stolen credit cards and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/C90CAScJiRA

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###