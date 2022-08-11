Former Teacher’s Aide Indicted and Arrested for Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging former teacher’s aide Josualis Carrasquillo-Ramos, 21, with sexual exploitation of a minor, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. The arrest follows an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of the Puerto Rico Department of Education and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the indictment, in October and November of 2021, Carrasquillo-Ramos did knowingly persuade, induce, entice, and coerce an individual who had not attained the age of eighteen to engage in sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.

“The defendant used his position of trust to prey on a minor, making the minor a victim of child exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “If you are a victim or know of another victim of this individual, please come forward; contact the authorities so we can protect you and others from these crimes. We want the community to know that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice, along with our federal, state and local partners, are committed to protecting children from these criminals.”

“The sexual exploitation of minors, in all forms, is a despicable and a very serious crime. HSI will fiercely investigate these crimes to identify the alleged perpetrator, arrest him or her, and obtain solid evidence that will prevail in court,” said Iván J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for HSI San Juan. “To those contemplating perpetrating this crime, we will continue working with our local and federal partners and using all resources available and robust investigative authorities to identify you, arrest you and prosecute you.”

On Friday, Carrasquillo-Ramos had his initial hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Camile Velez-Rive. He was transferred to the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center to await further judicial proceedings.

If convicted, Carrasquillo-Ramos faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant United States Attorney Ginette Milanés, from the Child Exploitation and Immigration Unit, is prosecuting the case.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of DHS and a vital U.S. asset in combatting transnational crimes and threats. One of HSI’s top priorities is to protect the public from crimes of victimization, and HSI’s child exploitation investigations program is a central component of this mission. HSI is recognized as a global leader in this investigative discipline, and is committed to utilizing its vast authorities, international footprint and strong government and non-government partnerships to identify and rescue child victims, identify and apprehend offenders, prevent transnational child sexual abuse and help make the internet a safer place for children.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

