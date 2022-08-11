Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,914 in the last 365 days.

Visit to the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov and start of the operation of the irrigation water line in the Kuhandiyor rural community of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned an irrigation line at the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov in Konibodom, familiarized himself with the vegetation of cotton and other types of crops in re-sowing.

The irrigation line is designed to irrigate more than 20 hectares of land of the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov and adjacent fields. The dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov in the Kuhandiyor rural community is one of the most advanced, it has 19 hectares of irrigated land and 15 hectares of apricot orchards. Of the total area of orchards, more than 7 hectares are fruitful.

This year, business executives have sowed cotton varieties "Dusti" and "Oriyoi" on an area of 10 hectares. This type of crop is adapted to the climate of the region, with full compliance with agrotechnical requirements, you can get a crop of up to 45 centners. The President of the country was informed that agro-technical rules are fully observed in the cotton field of the farm, at the moment they are fully implemented. Thanks to this, the vegetation of crops is going well.

Then the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products of the inhabitants of Konibodom. Housekeepers and other residents of the city in some corners displayed the harvest of crops such as cereals, legumes, vegetables and melons, the harvest of industrial crops, as well as potatoes, sweet fruits, honey and other goods produced through selfless labor.

You just read:

Visit to the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov and start of the operation of the irrigation water line in the Kuhandiyor rural community of Konibodom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.