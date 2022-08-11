Visit to the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov and start of the operation of the irrigation water line in the Kuhandiyor rural community of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned an irrigation line at the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov in Konibodom, familiarized himself with the vegetation of cotton and other types of crops in re-sowing.

The irrigation line is designed to irrigate more than 20 hectares of land of the dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov and adjacent fields. The dehkan farm named after Rohbar Kosimov in the Kuhandiyor rural community is one of the most advanced, it has 19 hectares of irrigated land and 15 hectares of apricot orchards. Of the total area of orchards, more than 7 hectares are fruitful.

This year, business executives have sowed cotton varieties "Dusti" and "Oriyoi" on an area of 10 hectares. This type of crop is adapted to the climate of the region, with full compliance with agrotechnical requirements, you can get a crop of up to 45 centners. The President of the country was informed that agro-technical rules are fully observed in the cotton field of the farm, at the moment they are fully implemented. Thanks to this, the vegetation of crops is going well.

Then the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products of the inhabitants of Konibodom. Housekeepers and other residents of the city in some corners displayed the harvest of crops such as cereals, legumes, vegetables and melons, the harvest of industrial crops, as well as potatoes, sweet fruits, honey and other goods produced through selfless labor.