Commissioning of "Kaihon" children's playground in the city of Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Konibodom, Sughd Province, put into operation the children's playground "Kayhon" ("Space").

The Leader of the Nation was informed that the construction of the children's playground "Kaihon" began in June 2021, a year later it was put into operation on the eve of the next anniversary of State Independence.

The construction of the facility was carried out by a local entrepreneur, Obid Olimov. The cost of the facility, which has a modern design, is 3 million 500 thousand somoni. Local specialists and craftsmen were involved in the construction work; they were provided with good wages.

This children's entertainment center is built on an area of 0.42 hectares and adds to the beauty of Konibodom.

With the commissioning of the "Kaihon" children's playground, 20 local residents are provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

The children's playground has modern equipment for games, which made the residents of Konibodom very happy, especially children.