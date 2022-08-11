Commissioning of the building of the Executive Committee of the PDPT in Konibodom

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - On August 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Sughd Province in Konibodom, commissioned the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan.

The building was built with the support of the Central and Regional Executive Committees of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan and the Executive body of state power of Konibodom as part of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the project, the building consists of a basement and two floors, it has good conditions for the work of employees.

The building has offices equipped with computers, modern desks and chairs. It should be noted that until today there were no such favorable conditions for party workers in Konibodom.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the conditions in the offices and thanked those present for the construction of such a modern building.

The President of the country held a warm and sincere conversation with the employees of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Konibodom and called on them to accomplish selfless and faithful work for the good of the state and nation, the realization of the highest goals of the party.