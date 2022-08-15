Submit Release
Rix Kramlich, Former CEO of Blurb Books, Joins Advantary Capital Partners Group

Kramlich to support capital raise, growth, and fundraising initiatives for clients.

I am excited to join Advantary's deep bench of partners in their Growth Practice to bring sustained growth and value to their clients."
— Rix Kramlich, Partner, Advantary
— Rix Kramlich, Partner, Advantary
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Capital Partners (ACP), a division of Advantary LLC, a private equity investor and provider of bespoke advisory services to select non-portfolio clients, announced today that Rix Kramlich, former CEO of self-publishing leader Blurb Books, has joined as a partner to provide services within Advantary’s Growth Practice.

Kramlich is a highly experienced software executive and entrepreneur with unique and balanced experience in both large enterprise and start-up environments. He has held leadership roles in category-leading companies such as Blurb, ABB, InQuira, and Macromedia. He has managed the full growth cycle for a number of businesses ranging from initial capital raise to first revenue, to sustained growth, and to a liquidity event.

As a partner in Advantary’s Growth practice, Kramlich will provide hands-on guidance for firms that are looking to accelerate or promote new growth by bringing cross-discipline expertise in organizational management, business strategy, go-to-market planning, strategic sales & marketing, partner development, product management, branding and demand generation.

“I am excited to join Advantary's deep bench of partners in their Growth Practice to bring sustained growth and value to their clients,” said Kramlich.

“Rix’s impressive track record growing and exiting companies reflect his expertise, leadership, and the respect he has earned from other industry leaders. He’s a great addition to the Advantary partnership and the operating team,” said Stephen Kuhn, CEO of Advantary.

For more information on Advantary Capital Partners and Rix Kramlich, please visit www.advantary.co.

About Advantary Capital Partners and Advantary Services Group
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP) invests in traditional buyouts, management buyouts, and rollups where the firm believes its expertise can drive transformation that unlocks the potential of great companies. ACP is committed to a long-term investment approach. Advantary Services Group (ASG) is ACP’s team of extraordinary operating partners and advisors with deep operating, execution, turnaround, and investment experience. It leverages these skills for its portfolio and select non-portfolio companies.

