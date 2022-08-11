Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,913 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:25 am, the suspects approached two victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied. An additional victim was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

 

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4e2Jzira3GU

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.