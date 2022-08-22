D&J Mechanical, LLC Celebrates Two Years of Success Installing Heat Pumps in Central Maine

D&J Mechanical, LLC - Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor Heat Pump Installation Company in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine D&J Mechanical, LLC's Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC has helped many homeowners and property managers install heat pump systems throughout Dover-Foxcroft and surrounding areas.

We started the company to provide high-quality heat pump installations and personalized customer service in Central Maine. We are grateful to our customers...” — Dan Hartford

DOVER-FOXCROFT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&J Mechanical, LLC, the trusted heat pump installation company in Dover-Foxcroft, celebrated its second successful year this month. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has helped many homeowners and property managers install heat pump systems to properly heat and cool their homes.

Dan Hartford established D&J Mechanical, LLC, when he combined his background of serving his community with his knack for mechanical systems. Now Dan focuses on installing heat pumps. In addition, D&J Mechanical, LLC also offers heat pump repair and maintenance services.

"Two years ago, we started the company to provide high-quality heat pump installations and personalized customer service in Central Maine," stated Dan Hartford, owner and installer at D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We are grateful to our customers and to our suppliers and partners that support our work. We look forward to serving our community for years to come."

With a decade of experience in the HVAC industry, Dan brings his expertise in heating and cooling systems and is dedicated to serving clients with a high standard of excellence. He specializes in Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump systems for best-in-class product quality and industry-leading performance. Dan answers all of his customers' questions and helps customers understand how the heat pump system works and how to operate the heat pump properly.

As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, D&J Mechanical, LLC helps you choose the best heat pump system that's right for your home and budget while maximizing your rebates to save money. Heat pump systems are the most cost-effective methods of heating and cooling homes in Maine.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

To schedule an appointment for a free estimate to install a new heat pump, homeowners and business owners can contact D&J Mechanical, LLC on their website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.