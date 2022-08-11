Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Christopher T. Terry

The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter exhibit featuring works by Christopher T. Terry, Jamestown. The exhibition runs through late-September.

About the artist

Christopher T. Terry was born in Stamford, Conn., in 1956. He attended Rhode Island College in Providence, RI where he earned a BA in Studio Art in 1978. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in 1981. After moving back to Connecticut, he began exhibiting his paintings in and around the New York area in 1982. Accepting a teaching position at California State University, Long Beach, in 1984, brought him to the West Coast where he exhibited his work at galleries in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. In 1988 he accepted a position at Utah State University and began teaching painting and drawing there.

Professor Terry is the recipient of numerous awards as a painter including the Utah Visual Artist Fellowship, and a WESTAF/NEA Fellowship in Painting. He has twice been the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship for Teaching and Research in Germany and in 2000 was a Visiting Artist at the American Academy in Rome.

Recently retired from Utah State University, Terry now lives in Rhode Island, where he has a studio on North Road in Jamestown.

The 2022 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick-Champa, Pawtucket.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.