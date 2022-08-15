PEAK BLOOM: THE SMELLY MENACE THREATENING SOME OF OUR NATION’S MOST CHERISHED LAKES

Too many of our lakes are in critical condition” — Eyal Harel

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August is peak season for toxic blue-green algae, raising concerns about freshwater lakes, rivers, and reservoirs from coast to coast. Health advisories are up from Lake Champlain to Lake Erie to Clear Lake and water bodies in between, warning of the risks to people, wildlife, and pets who come into contact with infected water.

Water scientists with BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) are monitoring conditions and tracking harmful algal blooms in the U.S. and around the globe using satellites, artificial intelligence mapping, deep learning, and drones to sound the alarm.

BlueGreen scientists can predict and track algal blooms on water bodies of any size using images from NASA and U.S. Geological Survey satellites, such as the Landsat 9.

“Our artificial intelligence and deep learning model can accurately assess the level of toxic algae in the water,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen. “Analyzing satellite and drone images enables us to determine the intensity of chlorophyll concentrations and figure out where we need to target treatment.”

“We can actually pinpoint where a bloom is about to form and recommend prevention strategies to ensure it doesn’t grow in size and intensity,” said Dr. Gad Weiss, Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “We can monitor and track algal blooms in water bodies of any size.”

Once on site, BlueGreen’s team performs additional analysis using handheld probes to determine the specific conditions within the water body. “This enables us to calibrate the readings we get from the satellite to ensure we have the most accurate representation possible,” said Harel.

A combination of warmer weather, excess nutrients, and stagnant water can cause a rapid explosion in the growth of cyanobacteria, which release toxins that can sicken people and kill wildlife and pets who come into contact with contaminated water.

“Too many of our lakes are in critical condition,” said Harel. “These are some of our most treasured natural resources, and climate change is escalating the very conditions that are harming them. We are using all the technological tools available to bring troubled water bodies back to life.”

BlueGreen has successfully treated thousands of algae-choked lakes on multiple continents, restoring the health and biodiversity of the aquatic environment. From Chippewa Lake in Ohio and Lake Minneola in Florida, to Roodeplaat Dam in South Africa and Nanhu Lake in China, BlueGreen’s water science team and its unique, floating algaecide are healing water bodies and making water safe again.

“A lake is not just a water body on the map,” said Weiss. “Water is our most precious natural resource, a home for abundant life. We must protect these lakes, and we are leveraging technology to do so.”

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.