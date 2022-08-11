2022-08-11 14:22:38.93 Pit Stop Leads to $50,000 Scratchers Win

2022-08-11 14:22:38.93

A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 after stopping at Loves Travel Stop, 2501 W. Ashley Road in Boonville, to purchase a “Bonus Word Crossword” Scratchers ticket on his way home from a trip.

Once home, the player began scratching his ticket and almost immediately couldn’t believe what he saw.

“It was late at night and, before I knew it, I had five words, six words, seven words, and I thought, ‘This can’t be right,’” he said.

He stopped scratching and pulled out his phone to scan the ticket on the Missouri Lottery app, which revealed he was a $50,000 winner.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he added.

The winner shared plans to pay for his daughter’s college tuition and put the rest of the winnings toward updates to his home.

“Bonus Word Crossword” is a $3 Scratchers ticket that started on March 22. The game offers prizes ranging from $3 up to top prizes of $50,000 for scratching and matching three or more words. Currently, there are over $15.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including six additional $50,000 prizes .

In FY21, players in Cooper County won more than $3.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $330,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $281,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

