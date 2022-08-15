Lynch LLP Warns of Perils of International Prosecution

Late to File a Patent Cooperation Treaty Application? Reconsider Filing at All

The USPTO requires that the deadline have been missed ‘unintentionally,’ which is generally a rubber stamp process. But that’s also where you get into trouble.” — Sean Lynch, Partner

Filing late on Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications is an issue all US patent practitioners should be aware of. Those who have experienced this will find the advice below obvious in hindsight.

In PCT practice, those filing have one year to file after filing an originating document. For example, a US patent application is filed on July 1, 2022 and a full PCT application must be filed within one year, or by July 1, 2023.

“Things can go wrong,” said Sean Lynch, partner at Lynch LLP. “Sometimes the money doesn’t exist in time to complete a filing, or sometimes you receive instructions from your client late for whatever reason. This can feel like no big deal—your international receiving office probably has some mechanism for restoring that priority. You can usually safely file after the priority deadline of July 1, 2023.”

Lynch said, “If you’ve used the UPSTO as an international receiving office, for example (we often do this for small entities because the fees are discounted), then you will quickly discover there is a two month window in which you can restore priority. Great! The USPTO requires that the deadline have been missed ‘unintentionally,’ which is generally a rubber stamp process. But that’s also where you get into trouble.”

OTHER COUNTRIES DON’T CARE ABOUT THE USPTO STANDARD FOR RESTORING PRIORITY

If priority has been restored due to an unintentional delay, the application enters the national phase. Unfortunately, if it is discovered that the countries where the application has entered the national phase don’t share the same standard as the US Patent and Trademark Office for priority restoration, or those countries don’t recognize the priority document at all, then the entire content of the parent US patent application is now prior art that works against the national phase application, essentially killing the effort completely and wasting money in the process.

DIFFERENT COUNTRIES HAVE TOTALLY DIFFERENT STANDARDS

Here are some key examples (see https://www.wipo.int/pct/en/texts/restoration.html):

- The EPO requires the deadline to have been missed despite taking “all due care.” The “all due care” bar is high, and if a client simply ran out of money or otherwise spaced out, the filing entity is out of luck.

- In China, it is virtually impossible to restore priority according to Chinese patent law. the CNIPA may consider evidence of force majeure, such as lock down of the city, illness, and so on.

- In France, one can restore priority, but the application must be submitted for restoration within 2 months of the missed deadline. By time an application enters the national phase, that time window is in the rear view mirror.

And so on. There are some edge cases (e.g., in some places one can file national phase application up to 32 months out from the original priority date), but for the most part, it could be too late. Ask a lawyer for specific advice if a deadline has been missed.

But more importantly: don’t miss a deadline.

