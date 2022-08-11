Bench warrants issued after Friday Harbor man and Vancouver man fail to appear in court

August 8, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Tory McMillen, of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Xuan Tran, of Vancouver, Wash., have been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after they failed to appear in court to face felony insurance fraud charges.

If you have information that may lead to their arrests, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

In April 2022, Tory McMillen was charged by San Juan County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, one count of false claims or proof, and five counts of unlawful issuance of bank checks after multiple investigations from CIU and other agencies. CIU’s investigation showed that in March 2021, Tory McMillen purchased a 2012 Volvo S80 and added full coverage to it through a policy with GEICO. On May 16, 2021, McMillen filed a claim stating his vehicle had been vandalized and needed $6,049.88 worth of repairs. GEICO opened an investigation regarding this loss and discovered all the damage to the Volvo was pre-existing Mr. McMillen’s purchase of the vehicle. They denied the claim and referred it to CIU as required by state law.

Similarly, Xuan Tran was charged by Clark County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of false claims or proof after an investigation by CIU. Tran purchased a 2007 Ford F-150 XLT and added the truck with full coverage to an existing State Farm policy. Less than three weeks later, Tran filed a claim stating his vehicle had been involved in a hit and run in a shopping center parking lot. State Farm completed their own investigation and determined that all the damages existed prior to Tran’s purchase of the vehicle. Ultimately, State Farm denied Tran’s claim for $4,690.85 and referred the claim to CIU.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.

