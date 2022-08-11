Submit Release
Utah Files Petition for Permission to Appeal an Interlocutory Order on ‘Trigger Law’

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is asking the Utah Supreme Court for permission to appeal the preliminary injunction of the ‘Trigger Law’ (SB 174, Abortion Prohibition Amendments).  The preliminary injunction, issued by the district court, bars enforcement of the new law pending resolution of the suit in district court. Because the preliminary injunction does not resolve the case, the State must seek permission to challenge the injunction on appeal.

Today’s petition is a step in the process of challenging the preliminary injunction and will not resolve the merits of the Trigger Law case.

Click here to read the Petition for Permission to Appeal an Interlocutory Order.

