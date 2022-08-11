Source Code To Advanced Render Engines, Game Engines & 3D Animation Software Available To All
Learn advanced OpenGL, Develop Custom In-house Game & Render Engines faster, using our Real-Time Planetary Render Engine SDK.
These days, you never truly own anything even if you bought it outright, I believe in ownership and truly owning whatever you produce. Thats why I decided to bring back buy once, own it forever.”HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stephanie Michaels Software Company, founded in 2020 by Stephanie Michaels, is now offering its state-of-the-art SDK to Freelance Software Engineers, Game Development Studios, OpenGL and C++ Teachers as well as Students of Graphics Programming and Computer Science. This Hugely beneficial decision to make their Real Time Planetary Render Engine SDK available to everyone, was first announced earlier this year in February 2022.
— Stephanie Michaels
Stephanie Michaels, the creator of the Real-Time Planetary Render Engine SDK, has a passion for computer graphics and real time Photorealistic Rendering in particular. She wanted to present a Software Development Kit (SDK) which drastically simplifies and improves the speed at which Game Development Studios are able to create their own In-House Game Engines for use to create their own games Royalty Free. YES! Royalty Free!
The way The Stephanie Michaels Software Company conducts business is perhaps what makes their services truly unique and revolutionary. In a world where most software companies are charging their customers yearly fees or endless royalties, The Stephanie Michaels Software Company decided to keep the sales of all their software products, old school. That means, you buy once, and own it forever. No yearly fees, No subscription base, No Royalties.
"These days, it's like you never truly own anything even if you bought it outright, I believe in ownership and truly owning what you create and whatever you produce. Thats why I decided to bring back the Buy once, own it forever business module in software development or game design." - Stephanie Michaels, Founder of the Stephanie Michaels Software Company.
Truly amazing and a breath of fresh air! Today, developers can learn more about the SDK on the company website at www.smsoftwarecompany.com or on GUMROAD.
KEY FEATURES OF THE SDK:
1. The Real Time Planetary Render Engine SDK is powered by Modern OpenGL 4.6 and the languages used are Pure C++. The project is further unique in that it comes in a very light weight package less than 3 Gigs for the entire SDK and builds in less than 2 minutes using CMAKE. The SDK and its complete Source code is sold on the Stephanie Michaels Software Company website as a Course which comes with detailed video documentation teaching developers how to use CMAKE to build the project for Visual Studio and how to get started with the SDK.
2. The Real Time Planetary Render Engine SDK is a very advanced Engine built intelligently to allow software developers and game developers the ability to use even entry level gaming PCs to run the engine. YES, that's rights! If the developer has even an Nvidia GTX 1050 with 3 Gig V-Ram, the SDK will run perfectly and lighting fast even on a starter gaming PC with a dedicated graphics card. The SDK runs perfectly on laptops or desktop gaming computers.
3. Free Live Trials! The developer can request a 2-hour live testing session with Stephanie to test out the SDK remotely. Stephanie highly encourages all software Engineers interested in the SDK to contact The Stephanie Michaels Software Company and request a Free Trial. During the free trial, Stephanie will be there remotely, via zoom, to answer any questions the client may have in real time. Once the client is satisfied with the Trial and ready to purchase a license, the client may proceed to the Courses Page, to select a license to purchase. After the client has made a purchase, they will have full access to the course as well as receive a link to download the full SDK.
4. 100% Customizable and Extendable SDK! This part, developers will truly appreciate! Not only is The Real Time Planetary Render Engine SDK very easy to set up on your computer, but It is also 100% extendable and customizable. The Stephanie Michaels Software Company provides plenty of additional add-ons for Software Engineers to download and add to the SDK. The developer can add Real Time Volumetric Clouds, Real Time Volumetric Oceans, Physically Based Rendering, Image Based Lighting and High Dynamic Range. Just as the client can add more features, the client can also remove any feature in the SDK that is not needed.
Real-Time Planetary Render Engine SDK