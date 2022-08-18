A Public voting global competition to name the new 7 wonders of the world is being conducted by truepoll.com
A global competition to name new Seven wonders of the world, completely based on public voting is being conducted by the global opinion platform, truepoll.comUNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing world wonders has been a continuing fascination over the centuries. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, keeps updating its list of World Heritage Sites, which now totals 1,155 monuments.
A global competition to name the new seven most admired wonders of the world, completely based on public voting is being conducted by a newly launched public opinion platform called truepoll.com.
Truepoll thinks this is the right time to choose the most admired wonders by people all around the world as more than 65% (up to 5 billion) of the world's population have access to the internet and garnering public opinion has become easy and quick. Truepoll says it, aims to reach a minimum of a billion plus voters, making it the largest public voting campaign ever.
Interestingly this campaign along with the famous monuments has also listed some lesser known but impressive monuments that are very much worthy of getting into the top list. You would be surprised to discover some amazing wonders like Kailasa Temple from India, Derinkuyu underground city from Turkey, Hezekiah's tunnel from Israel, Borobudur temple from Indonesia, Dazu Rock Carvings from China, Rock hewn churches from Ethiopia, Sigiriya Rock fortress from Srilanka and Newgrange monument from Ireland to name a few.
Unlike other voting contests, the voting results are real-time, meaning you see results and rankings of each wonder as soon as you vote. You can see results based on Country, gender, and age range. You can see the number of votes and the percentage for each wonder and how each country voted. The real-time presentation of results sorted by different demographics is quite interesting.
You can visit truepoll.com/new7wonders to vote and see which wonders are gaining the most public support.
