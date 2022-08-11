Lane Closures Next Week on Kaseville Road in Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) in Mahoning and Valley townships, Montour County, for a paving project.

On Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) department force paving crew will be paving Kaseville Road between Route 2008 (Bloom Road) and Route 2012 (Frosty Valley Road). Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 19, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

