Four Leaf Properties Announces Acquisition of Newburg Meadows Manufactured Home Community in Tecumseh Michigan
New, affordable Homes Available at Newburg Meadows Community in Tecumseh
Newburg Meadows is a great place to live with a strong community of residents. Our plans include the addition of new homes and community events, a hallmark of our FLP resident lifestyle experience”TECUMSEH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties has announced the acquisition of Newburg Meadows community in Tecumseh Michigan, adding 126 sites with expansion opportunity.
— Michael Callaghan
Newburg Meadows is in Tecumseh Michigan, situated where M50 crosses the River Raisin, a few miles east of M52. It has a central location between Ann Arbor, Jackson and Toledo.
“Newburg Meadows is a great place to live with a strong community of residents,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Our plans include the addition of new homes and additional community programming to foster the fun and relationships that are a hallmark of our FLP resident lifestyle experience.”
New homes are available now with various floor plans offering 2 and 3 bedrooms. Select homes have front porches and premium lots. The homes are modern and energy efficient, perfect for downsizers looking for a virtually maintenance free ranch style home. Several floor plans are also designed for families with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, mudrooms and flex space. Programs are offered providing in-house financing or path to ownership for those not ready yet.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
email us here