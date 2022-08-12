North Tahoe Public Utility District Expands Digital Scope with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders from the North Tahoe Public Utility District (PUD) thought they would partner with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and public utilities, for a reporting tool. Then they learned how much more they could do with OpenGov’s government budgeting software.
The North Tahoe PUD services customers’ sewer and water needs on the north shore of California’s Lake Tahoe, a haven for summer and winter outdoor activities. Leaders there had been considering OpenGov for transparency and reporting. Then, the Finance Manager learned about the powerful integration of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning with reporting, and she was sold.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the PUD will have one software solution to automate the budget process, forecast revenues and expenses, and create reports that are tied to strategic initiatives, all with transparency built in. That means staff will be able to plan more effectively while instilling greater trust among customers. Thanks to the ability to centralize budgets within the system, officials will gain at-a-glance insights into financial performance and see how they are tracking strategically. The result: improved decision-making that will make the most of public dollars.
The North Tahoe Public Utility District joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here