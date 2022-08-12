TASTECH Announces the Launch of its New Travel and Earn App
xtrip is taking "travel" to whole new level through Web3SINGAPORE, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based travel tech company TASTECH Pte. LTD has announced the upcoming release of xtrip, a travel and earn app that rewards users with game tokens for traveling to new places. The app is built on Avalanche, a blockchain platform that enables developers to create decentralized applications and includes Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements.
Travel can be rewarding in many ways – it broadens the mind, introduces new cultures and experiences, and can even be good for health. Now, there's a new way to be rewarded for travel with the xtrip app. xtrip rewards users for traveling and having new experiences with its own crypto token, called XTR. With xtrip, users can also share their experiences with others by posting comments, photos and ratings on the places they travel to.
Users can use and earn two kinds of tokens in the xtrip app – game tokens (XTR) and governance tokens (GXT). XTR accumulates after traveling with xtrip. The amount of XTR rewards earned depends on three main factors: the NFT efficiency attribute, the distance traveled and the number of spots visited. Users can use XTR to improve their NFTs and minting. GXT is a governance token of xtrip. Using GXT, users can level up their NFTs, mint and participate in decision-making in DAO. GXT allows users to have a say in how the app is run and helps to ensure that it is operated democratically.
There are three main ways to earn game tokens simply by traveling with xtrip. The first way is acquiring non-fungible transportation tokens (NFTs) and then traveling to different places. The number of tokens earned will be determined by the user's NFT, the distance traveled and the places visited. Another way to earn tokens is by checking in at various locations, such as sightseeing spots, hotels, restaurants, stations and airports. The number of tokens earned will differ depending on the location. Users can also earn tokens by posting comments and photos and rating spots.
In the future, users will be able to book accommodations and restaurants on xtrip. By posting comments, photos or ratings, users will earn tokens. So, for example, if User A posts a comment on the Hilton hotel in New York, and User B books from xtrip, User A will receive some tokens as a commission. This is similar to an affiliate program. This will allow users to share their experiences and get rewarded at the same time.
NFTs are digital assets that are stored on a blockchain. Unlike other digital assets, NFTs cannot be duplicated or divided. This makes them unique and scarce, which has made them popular among collectors and investors. NFTs have been used to represent everything from digital art to in-game items. Some platforms that allow you to buy, sell or trade NFTs include OpenSea, Rarible and Foundation.io.
On the xtrip platform, transportation NFTs can have different attributes that impact their performance. Efficiency is one such attribute, with a higher efficiency resulting in better XTR earnings per condition. Another important attribute is distance, which determines how far a user can travel.
xtrip will launch in September 2022. For more information, visit xtrip.travel.
