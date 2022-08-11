City of Surrey, British Columbia, Proclaims Never Give Up Day
The City of Surrey, British Columbia, joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going”CANADA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For any celebration to become truly effective, it has to be adopted by the mainstream. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
On Never Give Up Day, we love to celebrate and instill resilience and determination in all the wonderful people around the world. After the craziest year, we are so proud of each and every one who has carried on through these uncertain times- those starting a new chapter in their lives whilst not knowing what is round the corner. People - Never Give Up!
Never Give Up Day provides people with a common cause to get together and showing the world that they will never give up the fight against issues of global concern, like illness, poverty and climate change. More people are using Never Give Up Day to thank their spouses or partners who stayed with them through thick and thin, and when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other and got through this together.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the cities across Canada and the US that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO).
