Former Fort Loramie Fiscal Officer Indicted for Theft in Office, Tampering with Records for Nearly $14,000 in Missing Receipts

Columbus – The former fiscal officer for Fort Loramie has been indicted in Shelby County following an investigation into nearly $14,000 in missing Village receipts, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Thursday.

Carolyn J. Gasson faces felony counts of tampering with records and theft in office, under the indictment handed down by the Shelby County Grand Jury on Aug. 4.

Gasson was fired from her position as fiscal officer in July 2019 after Village officials determined she had manipulated utility account records. The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit began its review in October 2019, checking records from a 66-month period and finding dozens of instances where utility payments or customer security deposits were collected but not deposited into the Village’s bank account.

SIU determined a total of $13,908 was misappropriated while Gasson served as fiscal officer and was the only person collecting the funds.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 85 convictions resulting in more than $2.7 million in restitution (Map of SIU Convictions Since January 2019: https://ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

