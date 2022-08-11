Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 6% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global men’s grooming products market size is around USD 55 billion in 2021 and a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2030, to reach around USD 110 billion by 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per our research on the global men’s grooming products market, the market size was estimated at around USD 55 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2030, to reach around USD 110 billion by 2030. The report examines the men’s grooming products market’s drivers and restraints, as well as their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Men’s Grooming Products market.
Men’s Grooming Products Market: Overview
Men’s Grooming Products includes a wide-ranging category of products, from skincare to hair care to shave care. Constant innovations as well as development in numerous grooming products, for instance, hair spray, beard wax, hair perfumes, and hair wax, are offering prospective growth opportunities to the market players.
Growth Factors
E-commerce is propelling the sales of Men’s Grooming Products
The demand for Men’s Grooming Products is witnessing a high growth worldwide owing to growing beauty awareness among men. Further, increasing demand for toiletries and shaving products is propelling the demand for Men’s Grooming Products. Awareness concerning cleanliness and personal hygiene is another significant factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of these products online is accelerating the demand. The e-commerce platform further provides various offers on these products, which is boosting online sales.
Regional Overview
Europe is estimated to dominate the Men’s Grooming Products market in 2021. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high disposable income and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and appearance among men are influencing the market growth. The presence of a high youth population in the economies of Asia Pacific is a significant factor influencing the market.
Key Players Insights
There are numerous players operating in the Men’s Grooming Products market, which influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, according to prevailing market conditions. The manufacturers are highly focused on the introduction of new products and a shift towards organic and sulfate-free products is witnessed. The presence of a robust supplier base coupled large customer base results in high competition in the market.
Some of the prominent players
Procter and Gamble
ITC
Coty Inc.
Edge well Personal Care Co.
L’Oréal Group
The global Men’s Grooming Products market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Hair Care
Skin Care
Fragrances
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Application
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Pharmacy
E-commerce
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
