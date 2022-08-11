YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY CEO RUDY LIRA KUSUMA TO HOST FREE REAL ESTATE WORKSHOPS

YHSGR OSA Workshop - August 16, 2022

Friday August 19th from 9:30AM - 12Noon

Friday September 16th from 9:30AM - 12Noon

Friday October 21st from 9:30AM - 12Noon

Friday November 4th from 9:30AM - 12Noon

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leader of one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, Rudy Lira Kusuma, will host a monthly series of real estate workshops to help real estate agents and brokers gain a competitive edge in today’s market. Beginning Friday, Aug. 19, the free in-person workshops will be hosted at YHSGR University (8930 Mission Drive, Suite 107, Rosemead, California 91770), and prospective attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their seat.

Kusuma, best-selling author who serves as CEO for the billion-dollar Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR), will help agents focus on how to thrive in a changing real estate market. The two-and-a-half hour sessions will teach brokers about advertising in a cost-effective way, carving out their unique niche to stand apart from the competition, course-correcting when faced with unrealistic seller expectations, structuring the best referral offers, and much more.

“Today’s real estate industry evolves so quickly, that staying up to date on professional development is a critical key to success,” said Kusuma. “After attending one of the upcoming workshops, agents will walk away with a better understanding of how to compete in the market, and work through real-life scenarios that they might encounter in today’s world.”

The August workshop is the first of five sessions Kusuma will host through the remainder of 2022. The subsequent workshops will take place on Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. All sessions begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at Noon.

Under Kusuma’s leadership, YHSGR has witnessed substantial growth within the past year, surpassing $1 billion in real estate deals and expanding to new markets across the country. YHSGR’s proven process helps agents generate leads without the dreaded prospecting and cold calling demands that discourage many from joining the industry. Instead, the agency brings in dozens of motivated, high-quality leads every week. This unique method enables all team members to maintain high profitability and unmatched success.

Agents interested in attending can visit www.TopAgentsFreedom.com to RSVP today.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

Learn How to Survive the Economic Hurricane and Get VERY Rich in the New Economy …
… Despite Rising Interest Rates, Out of Control Inflation, Housing Bubble Hysteria and the Declining Stock Market

The Advanced Agent Workshop is Exclusive Only for YHSGR members. If you are interested to attend as a guest, please contact our Growth Advisor Sophie Tong at 626-789-0159

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY CEO RUDY LIRA KUSUMA TO HOST FREE REAL ESTATE WORKSHOPS

