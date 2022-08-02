2022-08-02 08:56:16.083 Late Night Food Run Ends with $100,000 Scratchers Win

2022-08-02 08:56:16.083

A Missouri Lottery player went out for a late night bite and returned with a Scratchers ticket worth $100,000.

The winner was going to grab some food when he stopped at Murphy Oil, 2027 W. Business Highway 60 in Dexter, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket. While there, he picked up a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers game.

He explained that he likes to scratch the prize amounts first on the ticket to see what he could potentially win. When he matched one of his winning numbers to win a $5,000 prize, he realized there was a “20X” multiplier next to the prize – which turned the $5,000 prize into $100,000!

He plans to buy his son a car and put the rest of his winnings into savings.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $516,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Stoddard County, visit MOLottery.com.