Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,859 in the last 365 days.

2022-08-02 08:56:16.083 Late Night Food Run Ends with $100,000 Scratchers Win

2022-08-02 08:56:16.083

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player went out for a late night bite and returned with a Scratchers ticket worth $100,000.

The winner was going to grab some food when he stopped at Murphy Oil, 2027 W. Business Highway 60 in Dexter, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket. While there, he picked up a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers game.

He explained that he likes to scratch the prize amounts first on the ticket to see what he could potentially win. When he matched one of his winning numbers to win a $5,000 prize, he realized there was a “20X” multiplier next to the prize –  which turned the $5,000 prize into $100,000!

He plans to buy his son a car and put the rest of his winnings into savings.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $516,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Stoddard County, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-08-02 08:56:16.083 Late Night Food Run Ends with $100,000 Scratchers Win

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.