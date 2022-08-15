With Allergy Season Approaching, Mountain Peaks Family Practice Offers Practical Advice

Overcome daytime fatigue, boost immune system

OREM, UT, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fall coming and cold weather to follow, Mountain Peaks Family Practice offers sound advice for dealing with the symptoms many people may experience over the next few months.

“The changing colors can lead to sniffling noses,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “That’s right, autumn is just around the corner. Unfortunately, many people think they are coming down with colds when what they could be experiencing are allergies. Sometimes it’s hard to know because the symptoms are so closely related. That's why we decided to create a guide to help you know better what’s attacking your body this fall season.”

What are the Symptoms?

---------------

Both allergies and colds can result in fatigue, sneezing, coughing, and a runny or stuffy nose. Chances are, those suffering from these symptoms can have a cold or allergies.

Allergies are most common during the change of season, when pollen and other stimulants are prevalent. Watch for the following symptoms, which can come from allergies.

- Watery, itchy eyes

- Wheezing

- Itchy ears and throat

- Symptoms that last for weeks

- Clear Mucus

Colds on the other hand have some similar but distinct symptoms. Here are a few:

- Fever

- Muscle Soreness

- Chill

- Sore or scratchy throat

- Symptoms that last for one to two weeks

- Yellow or green mucus

“Still can't figure it out? Don't worry, that's why we have doctors,” said Durrans. “Our experts know just how to get you the relief you need.”

Treatment Options

-----

Nasal sprays have been proven to very effective in addressing allergy symptoms. With colds most people will recover within one to two weeks. The best medicine is rest and drinking lots of fluids. However, if the symptoms are unbearable there are over the counter medications that can be requested.

With the other symptoms of colds such as chills or wheezing, many people choose to talk to a doctor.

Durrans said, “We regularly see people with symptoms—unsure whether they have allergies or a cold. A patient comes in with a runny nose and a scratchy throat. In some cases they've already taken a decongestant, but haven't seen any effects. In other cases they've been taking allergy medication and it doesn't seem to be helping.”

“We know colds, but when a patient has tried treatment without effect, we typically refer them to an allergy specialist. Either way, come see us. We want to help!”

