Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,812 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH replacing major culvert washout on Martin's Branch Road (WV 622) in Kanawha County

Page Content

 

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews are working on a major repair on Martin’s Branch Road (WV 622) in Kanawha County, where a section of road was damaged after a culvert washed out during flooding on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

“Our crews were on the scene last night and are there as well this morning," said District 1 Maintenance Engineer, Kathy Rushworth, P.E.,  "We’ll have a pipe in there and the road reopened today, barring any unusual circumstances." 

Crews on the scene removed debris on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 following localized flash flooding in several West Virginia counties.

In Kanawha County, culverts washed out on Martin’s Branch Road, Kelly’s Creek Road and Camp Virgil Tate Road. Crews repaired damage on Kelly’s Creek Road and Camp Virgil Tate Road overnight, and reopened both roads. 

Martins Branch, with more extensive damage, required a large excavator to dig out the damaged culvert pipe.  Crews are on the scene this morning making those repairs.  Due to the large size of the culvert pipe, crews intended to reuse the existing pipe if it is not too badly damaged.  This will allow for faster repair and reopening of the roadway. 

With the flood damage impacting the entire width of the roadway, drivers are being advised to use other routes until the repair is complete. 

​​

You just read:

WVDOH replacing major culvert washout on Martin's Branch Road (WV 622) in Kanawha County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.