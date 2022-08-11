WVDOH replacing major culvert washout on Martin's Branch Road (WV 622) in Kanawha County

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews are working on a major repair on Martin’s Branch Road (WV 622) in Kanawha County, where a section of road was damaged after a culvert washed out during flooding on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

“Our crews were on the scene last night and are there as well this morning," said District 1 Maintenance Engineer, Kathy Rushworth, P.E., "We’ll have a pipe in there and the road reopened today, barring any unusual circumstances."

Crews on the scene removed debris on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 following localized flash flooding in several West Virginia counties.

In Kanawha County, culverts washed out on Martin’s Branch Road, Kelly’s Creek Road and Camp Virgil Tate Road. Crews repaired damage on Kelly’s Creek Road and Camp Virgil Tate Road overnight, and reopened both roads.

Martins Branch, with more extensive damage, required a large excavator to dig out the damaged culvert pipe. Crews are on the scene this morning making those repairs. Due to the large size of the culvert pipe, crews intended to reuse the existing pipe if it is not too badly damaged. This will allow for faster repair and reopening of the roadway.

With the flood damage impacting the entire width of the roadway, drivers are being advised to use other routes until the repair is complete.

