Agency Marketplace Breef Partners With Finance Automation Platform Ramp to Drive the Future of Marketing Spend

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breef , the world’s first online agency marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with Ramp , the finance automation platform designed to help businesses spend less. The two companies share a dedication to helping businesses grow through savings and efficiencies, and through this partnership, change marketing spend dynamics by allowing brands to optimize costs and streamline one of their most significant expenses – marketing and advertising spend.



With marketing budgets and company spend under scrutiny in a rapidly evolving economic climate, both companies have experienced a market shift to their service offerings, focused on savings for the next generation of work.

Similar to how Ramp simplifies and automates finance, Breef simplifies and automates marketing outsourcing – saving brands on average 35% per project compared with traditional agency spend. By offering access to over 7,000 vetted, boutique agencies, Breef’s technology helps brands find marketing partners in under seven days for more than 50 project types, from branding and web design to social and paid media support. In addition, the Breef platform integrates new technology to budget, plan, and scope projects for improved outcomes.

“We seek out partners that share our commitment to rethinking how businesses of the future can continue to grow,'' said George Raptis, Co-Founder of Breef. “Ramp is an ideal partner as we both seek to drive innovation that reimagines once offline processes, creating cost effective outcomes that our customers can benefit from.”

With this partnership, the Breef community, composed of tens of thousands of world class marketers, agencies, and founders, will receive exclusive benefits when they sign up for Ramp’s finance automation platform. Ramp customers will gain access to Breef’s innovative outsourcing platform, project discounts, and dedicated marketing strategists to help guide their growth needs.

“In this environment, companies are particularly concerned about protecting their bottom line,” said Emily Jorgens, Head of Business Development, Ramp. “By partnering with technology integrators like Breef, Ramp can offer our customers a path to saving money on core spend categories like advertising.”

Ramp continues to help businesses scale faster with access to 30 times higher limits than traditional offerings. The company has delivered more than $200 million in savings and saves $1 million per day for its customers.

Both companies continue to experience exponential growth, driven by their unique savings proposition to small businesses with a changing workforce dynamic.

To learn more about this strategic partnership and begin accessing its benefits, visit breef.com/ramp .

ABOUT BREEF

Breef is redefining the future of work by taking the agency online. The company’s technology is the first of its kind to streamline the agency outsourcing process and facilitate high-value, high-consideration projects. Breef’s proprietary platform allows brands to manage and service all agency projects, pitches, and payments, facilitating efficiencies within today’s distributed workforce. The platform hosts more than 7,000 vetted agencies and is used by thousands of world-leading brands, transacting millions of dollars in projects each month. Breef operates from its headquarters in New York City.

ABOUT RAMP

Ramp is building the next generation of finance tools – from corporate cards and expense management, to bill payments and accounting integrations – designed to save businesses time and money with every click. Thousands of businesses are spending an average of 3.5% less and closing their books 8 times faster by switching to Ramp's finance automation platform. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers the fastest-growing corporate card in America and enables billions of dollars of purchases each year on the heels of nearly 10x year-over-year growth.

