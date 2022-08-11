Selenium Yeast Market to Exceed US$ 375.9 Mn by 2032 as Adoption of Organic Selenium Yeast as a Health Supplement Grows | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Selenium yeast market demand is expected to surge in dietary supplements as application. This is expected to be the primary factor boosting the growth in the forthcoming decade. Quality of natural selenium yeast differs typically depending upon the amount and nature of the selenium compounds present in the product

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global selenium yeast market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.7% and top a valuation of US$ 375.9 Mn by 2032, as per Future Market Insights (FMI). Selenium as an important trace element is required to maintain good health and a balanced nutrient profile.



Selenium yeast is an essential compound product containing selenoproteins which is required by several other important anti-oxidants to convert hormones from inactive to active form. As an optimal selenium level is very important in order to maintain a healthy and proper body function, intake of selenium-based diet and supplements should be accurate, which can be provided by selenium yeast perfectly.

Selenium yeast in any form is utilized by selenoprotein synthesis of the body and it works best when organically sourced. This is easily metabolized as a cellular storage form of selenium, known as hydrogen selenide.

Selenomethionine absorption works best, as organic selenium yeast uses same active transport mechanism like methionine, which is an essential amino acid. This can only be dietary selenium which is more efficient than inorganic forms of selenium in terms of selenomethionine absorption. Some selenium yeast supplements include vitamin E as well to further facilitate selenium absorption and increase its antioxidant effects.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The selenium yeast market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 261.4 Mn in 2022 and expand at CAGR of 3.7% through 2032.

Global selenium yeast demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3.3% in 2022.

The selenium yeast market is growing with a notable boost towards the production to reach US$ 375.9 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. In terms of nature, organic selenium yeast is expected to gain immense popularity across the globe over the forecast period.

In terms of grade, the food grade segment is expected to witness robust growth through 2022 & beyond

Based on application, the dietary and pharmaceuticals industries are expected to account for notable market share during the forecast period.

“Organic selenium yeast supplements are essential due to several facilities it provides to human health including higher anti-oxidant activities and other nutrients absorption, which is driving the growth in food, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed industries over the forecast period,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key selenium yeast brands are focusing on sustainable and organic product developments, while extending the product portfolio with extensive research procedures and several modifications to capture more market share in global arena and to further boost the industry growth.

The brand Lallemand Inc. provides selenium yeast products under the name of Lalmin® Selenium, which is a safe form of essential mineral compound of organically bound selenium and available in the selenomethionine form. The range contains two products - Lalmin® Se1000 with 0.1% organically bound selenium, and Lalmin® Se2000 with 0.2% organically bound selenium, which provides antioxidant activity, supports thyroid, immune, and reproductive functions, and maintains nails and hair health.

The manufacturer Lesaffre is selling organically bound nutritional yeast named as Lynside® Forte Se+ which is fortified with selenium to improve immunity and fertility in human body. During the fermentation process of production, the selenium gets integrated fully by the yeast and becomes an active coumpound of selenomethionine, which is the most bioavailable form of selenium to provide proteins, vitamins, fibers, minerals, and more nutrients to contribute to overall health and wellness.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global selenium yeast market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic and conventional), grade (food grade and feed grade), and application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, animal feed, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

