Breast Imaging Market to reach USD 8.02 billion registering a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period to 2029

Breast Imaging Market Business, Technology, Regional Analysis, Research Analysis, Key Players, Product Type and Trends

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast imaging market is a type of medical technology that is used to identify or diagnose breast cancer in women. By giving radiological pictures of women’s breasts, breast imaging medical technology aids in diagnosing many breast-related disorders. Nuclear imaging, mammography, breast ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are the types of breast imaging technology. The main goal of this test is to detect breast cancer and other breast-related disorders at the earliest possible stage, when they are still treatable.

Get a Sample PDF of the report – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-breast-imaging-market

The market for global breast imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. After cervical cancer, breast cancer is the second-highest cause of death in women. According to research studies, breast cancer is the most frequent form of cancer among women, with 1.67 million new cases identified in 2012, and it is anticipated to afflict more than 1.97 million people by 2020. As a result, the development of breast imaging technologies is critical in reducing the incidence of breast cancer and the risk factors linked with it. As a result, an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to boost the market share of breast imaging technologies. Hence, demand for breast imaging in the market is increased.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that The breast imaging market was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The breast imaging market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in The breast imaging market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), General Electric (US), Aspect Imaging Ltd (Israel), Bruker (US), Aurora Health Care (US), FONAR Corp. (US), ESAOTE SPA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), ONEX Corporation (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and Koning Health (China), among others.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-imaging-market

Global Breast Imaging Market Scope

The breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of technologies and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technologies

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

The breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of technologies into ionizing breast imaging technologies and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging technologies is further segmented into FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT. Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies is segmented into breast ultrasound, breast MRI, AWBU, Breast thermography.

End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centre

Others

On the basis of end user, The breast imaging market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic imaging center and others.

Breast Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The breast imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technologies and end user as referenced above. The countries covered in The breast imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates The breast imaging market because of the growing adoption of advanced healthcare imaging technologies and major market players in this region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer will further enhance the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising patient pool in this region. Also, rising geriatric population and surging level of personal disposable income will propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Browse the complete table of contents at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-breast-imaging-market

Top Healthcare Reports:

North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market

Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market

North America Lab Automation Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-lab-automation-market

Europe Lab Automation Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-lab-automation-market

Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-lab-automation-market

Total Lab Automation Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-total-lab-automation-market

Network Test Lab Automation Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-network-test-lab-automation-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

