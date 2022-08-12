City of Corona, California, Proclaims Never Give Up Day
The City of Corona, California, joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination”CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For any celebration to become truly effective, it has to be adopted by the mainstream. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
'Never Give Up' is what we were told throughout our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and colleagues. Never Give Up Day is also seen as significant day of influences on children; we know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a sense, Never Give Up Day helps to demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact that such a day bestows on society.
There are moments when we become so lost, we are not quite sure we’d ever find ourselves again. In those dark moments of uncertainty and fear, it is hard to maintain face, let alone the strength to keep moving forward. To many people all can be lost and the story would end right there. Never Give Up Day is coming as a calling for so many people. It comes when they need it most. The strength of this day gives us the time we need to grow so that we can become our fullest selves.
On this day we are part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the cities that have declared August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO).
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
