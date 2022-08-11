Education and Learning Analytics Market Size, Growth, Future Trends and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education and Learning Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global education and learning analytics market size reached US$ 25.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.17% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Education and learning analytics are tools primarily used to design the curriculum for the students. It is an area of research and practice that combines data sciences, assessment sciences, statistics, visualization, educational analysis, artificial intelligence (AI), and sociotechnical system to understand learners, improve learning, and optimize their education experience. Education and learning analytics are also extensively used by corporate organizations for developing efficient strategies for the management of operations and performance, retention training, and personal acquisition. The learning analytics provides efficient real-time insights, thus enabling the user to make informed decisions.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Trends:

The growing awareness regarding the use of education and learning analytics is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of e-learning technologies, such as student information systems (SIS) and mobile learning devices, supported by the rising need for data-driven decisions to improve the quality of education, are other factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing use of e-learning tools, such as animations, e-books, micro-courses, online video-based, and e-notes as a part of the regular curriculum, is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the surging use of software-based systems, the replacement of traditional educational methods with e-learning solutions, and the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML), are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Education and Learning Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the education and learning analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alteryx Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• G-Cube

• Inetsoft Technology Corp.

• Information Builders Inc.

• iSpring Solutions Inc.

• MicroStrategy Incorporated

• Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.)

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global education and learning analytics market on the basis of analytics type, application, component, deployment mode, end user and region.

Breakup by Analytics Type:

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

• People Acquisition and Retention

• Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

• Performance Management

• Budget and Finance Management

• Operations Management

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Academic Institutions

• Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

