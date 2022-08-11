Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia

VIETNAM, August 11 - HÀ NỘI — Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia.

Previously, dozens of tonnes of the tropical fruit were transported to the country.

The office said it has coordinated with importers in the host country to organise an event to introduce Vietnamese longan to local consumers and overseas Vietnamese there.

Vietnamese longan products exported to Southern Australia and Western Australia states by Red Dragon Co Ltd and distributed by 4Waysfresh continues to be popular among local consumers.

4Waysfresh said it is waiting for Red Dragon to transport more longan to Australia.

The office has urged Vietnamese enterprises to promote the export of longan and other farm produce to this market, and co-ordinate with it in trade promotion activities. — VNS