Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
I80 Keystone Shortway Road Exit 60 Ramp Seal Coat(shoulder)
I80 Keystone Shortway Road Exit 62 Ramp Seal Coat (shoulder)
I80 Keystone Shortway Road Exit 64 Ramp Seal Coat(shoulder)
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Licking Twp. Seal Coat
SR 4005 Twin Church Rd/Tippecanoe Rd Beaver Twp. General Drainage
SR 4013 SR 4012 Washington Twp. General Drainage
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 64mm to county line Side Dozing
SR 338 SR 0338 SH Elk/Richland Twp. Crack Sealing
SR 338 SR 0338 SH Elk/Beaver Twp. Patch Sealing
SR 208 SR 0208 SH Elk/Beaver Twp. Patch Sealing
SR 2008 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Bridge Work
SR 1015 Forest Road Farmington Twp. Bridge Work
I80 Keystone Shortway Road EB/WB Clarion Twp Side Dozing
SR 36 Colonel Drake Highway Farmington Twp. Side Dozing
SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Side Dozing
SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Under Drain
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Beaver Twp. Under Drain

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

 


