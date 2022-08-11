Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|Exit 60 Ramp
|Seal Coat(shoulder)
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|Exit 62 Ramp
|Seal Coat (shoulder)
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|Exit 64 Ramp
|Seal Coat(shoulder)
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Licking Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 4005
|Twin Church Rd/Tippecanoe Rd
|Beaver Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 4013
|SR 4012
|Washington Twp.
|General Drainage
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|64mm to county line
|Side Dozing
|SR 338
|SR 0338 SH
|Elk/Richland Twp.
|Crack Sealing
|SR 338
|SR 0338 SH
|Elk/Beaver Twp.
|Patch Sealing
|SR 208
|SR 0208 SH
|Elk/Beaver Twp.
|Patch Sealing
|SR 2008
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Bridge Work
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|EB/WB Clarion Twp
|Side Dozing
|SR 36
|Colonel Drake Highway
|Farmington Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Under Drain
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Beaver Twp.
|Under Drain
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.