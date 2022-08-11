NEWS CONFERENCE 11AUG22 3:30pm: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY POLICE
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Police Brutality Lawsuit to be Released Publicly (Case CAL-22-9841)
Date/Time: August 11, 2022 – 3:30pm
Location: 6305 Ivy Lane Greenbelt Maryland 20770
On the late night of April 3, 2022, yet another tragic event of rogue police misconduct occurred at the hands of Prince George’s County Police against an innocent African American young man. During a stop at checkpoint, P.G. officers illegally detained and falsely arrested Mr. Umar M. Ali in a highly embarrassing video-taped incident which has been the subject of both news and social media.
Mr. Umar M. Ali, a county businessman, was lawfully carrying a permitted firearm in his vehicle before he was completely accosted and criminalized by Prince George’s Officers. According to Umar Ali’s attorney, BLFJ lead counsel Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., “Untrained and rogue officers from Prince George’s County, completely disregarded reasonable procedures to substantiate that Mr. Ali was within his lawful rights to possess his firearm; and they proceeded and treated Mr. Ali like a criminal. This completely embarrassed and humiliated Umar Ali in front of a crowd of spectators. An officer pointed a gun directly in Mr. Ali’s face, another team besieged him and handcuffed him, drug him out of his vehicle and sat him on a nearby curb like an animal. Officers then forced Mr. Ali to walk some distance, and he was forced to pass a gauntlet of County officers who jeered and insulted him, presuming him guilty of some crime. Mr. Ali was then arrested, placed in a County Police car and driven off to the police station.”
Earlier this year Attorney Shabazz was victorious against Prince George’s County in the case Meredith v. Prince George’s County, (Case DKC-19-3138) which was all about bad police stops and excessive force by Prince George’s officers on routing police stops of Black males. On behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice a six-figure settlement was achieved for the Plaintiff in the Meredith case. A Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge ruled that Prince George’s officers do not have qualified immunity when they use deadly force to force citizens to the ground at gunpoint for mere alleged misdemeanor, non-violent suspicions.
COPIES OF THE LAWSUIT (Case CAL-22-9841) WILL BE RELEASED AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE, AND CAN BE OBTAINED BY CONTACTING ATTORNEY.SHABAZZ@YAHOO.COM
Black Lawyers for Justice is a national organization of civil-rights lawyers and affiliated counsel who are dedicated to causes of human rights, police brutality, and other critical areas of constitutional litigation, legal advocacy and legal education.
