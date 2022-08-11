Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market : Share, Application, Key Players, CAGR, Demand & Forecast to 2029

Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market

Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market which was USD 4.04 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 6.59 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Wrinkle removal, lip augmentation, volume and contour restoration, scar removal, hydration, and rhinoplasty are just a few of the cosmetic procedures available on the market. To extend the life cycle and market position of their products, manufacturers are heavily investing in product development and marketing. Restylane Lyft, for example, received FDA approval in May 2018 for the repair of volume and wrinkles on the backs of hands in patients aged 21 and older, making it the first FDA-approved treatment of its kind for hands or locations other than the face.

Market Definition

The purpose of dermal fillers is to impart volume and fullness to the skin through injection. A mineral-like substance found in bones called calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are among the ingredients utilised in dermal fillers (PMMA). Dermal fillers can be categorised according to a number of factors, including the depth of implantation (deep dermis), longevity of correction (temporary and permanent), allergenicity, and the agent's makeup (allografts, semi/fully synthetic, xenografts, or autologous).

Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising the need for aesthetic therapies

The moisturising and viscoelastic properties, as well as its low toxicity are indicated when there is a greater need for minimally invasive anti-aging therapies. The need for younger appearing and flawless skin using outpatient and non-invasive aesthetic dermatology procedures is expected to drive the dermal fillers market. Furthermore, the industry is likely to gain from an increase in medical tourism for various aesthetic procedures.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive facial treatments

In the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, adaptation of cosmetic products is predicted to promote market growth. Furthermore, an ageing population and advances in hyaluronic acid-based surgical techniques, such as using ultrasound to improve treatment efficiency, are expected to drive product adaptation. Furthermore, an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures performed around the world is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for invasive dermal fillers

An increasing number of dermatology clinics across the globe in various regions has also contributed to market expansion. Another factor influencing the market for dermal fillers is the advancement in technology for injecting the filler into the skin, as well as an increase in customers' disposable income, which they may now put toward dermal filler procedures. This also allows the market for dermal fillers to grow significantly in the future.

Opportunities

The increased demand for invasive injections of dermal fillers to eliminate wrinkles from the skin and make it look younger is propelling the dermal fillers market forward. The market's expansion is also due to an increase in the number of dermatological clinics in various parts of the world. Another driver driving the dermal fillers market is the advancement in technology for injecting the filler into the skin, which has coincided with an increase in consumer disposable income, allowing them to invest in procedures using dermal fillers. As a result, dermal fillers market is expected to rise at a rapid pace in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

Dermal filling procedures are costly due to a scarcity of skilled professionals. The high cost of dermal filling operations, on the other hand, may limit the market's growth.

This dermal fillers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the dermal fillers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a devastating impact on the economy and society. The outbreak has had an impact on several firms' supply chains and value chains. Dermal filler market is no exception. The COVID-19 epidemic's impact will be assessed across the entire sector, taking both the demand and supply sides into account. The consequences of the pandemic would be researched and examined in both short- and long-term scenarios. This will assist all sector players, including suppliers, manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and end-users, in developing business strategies for both the pandemic and the post-pandemic era.

Recent Development

In October 2019, To advance the beauty industry, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. has started seven new clinical investigations. At the ASDS convention, where the product roadmap is slated to bring aesthetic advances to answer expanding patient needs and support business growth, research and development are enthusiastic to share results pertinent to various clinical studies supporting our aesthetic portfolio.

In April 2019, To enhance the hydration, elasticity, and firmness of the skin and address the occurrence of finer wrinkles, Merz Pharma introduced the newest dermal filler, Belotero Revive. The brand is aiming for new clients with the new launch, focusing on the consistency of the skin and the removal of early indications of age, and values skincare and cosmetic techniques that produce natural results.

Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market Scope

The dermal fillers market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, material type, drug type, application, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Semi-Permanent Dermal Filler

Permanent Dermal Filler

Product Type

Biodegradable Dermal Fillers

Non-Biodegradable Dermal Fillers

Material Type

Natural Dermal Fillers

Synthetic Dermal Fillers

Drug Type

Branded

Generic

Application

Facial Line Correction

Wrinkles

Face Lift

Lip Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Rhinoplasty

Sagging Skin

Cheek Depression

Dentistry

Reconstructive Surgery

Aesthetic Restoration

Others

End User

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dermal fillers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product type, material type, drug type, application, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dermal fillers market report are Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

South Africa dominates the Middle East and Africa dermal fillers market due to the increasing volume replacement and enhancement procedures in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market Share Analysis

The dermal fillers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to dermal fillers market.

Some of the major players operating in the dermal fillers market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.( U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens(Germany)

ELI Tech Group (France)

HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(U.S.)

Nova Biomedical (U.S.)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany)

Endress Hauser Management AG (Switzerland)

Diatron (Hungary)

SFRI. (France)

EKF Medica Corporation (U.K.)

