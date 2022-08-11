Screw Piles Market USD 929.3 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screw piles, sometimes referred to as screw anchors, screw-piles, helical piles, and helical anchors are a steel screw-in piling and ground anchoring system used for building deep foundations. Screw piles are manufactured using varying sizes of tubular hollow sections for the pile or anchors shaft.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Screw Piles market size is estimated to be worth USD 785.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 929.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the review period.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

SS-RS combinations Type Screw Piles

SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Roads

Construction

Docks

Bridges

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Screw Piles include: -

ScrewFast

ABC Anchors

GoliathTech

FLI

BC Helical Piles Ltd.

Inland Screw Piling Ltd.

SFL Piletech

Franki Foundations

Magnum Piering

Almita Piling Inc

Alberta Screw Piles Ltd

Roterra Piling

Twister Piling Inc.

Reliable Welding

