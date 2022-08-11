Portable Laboratory Equipment Market is Booming Worldwide at USD 3587.54 Million by 2028

Portable Laboratory Equipment Market

Portable Laboratory Equipment Market witness Incredible Growth forecast till 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable Laboratory Equipment Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account from USD 2967.54 million in 2020 to USD 3587.54 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 2.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The laboratory equipment is used in laboratory o function properly. The properties they exhibit such as sterilizability, adequate mechanical and physical properties, compatibility with the human tissue medical applications.

The increasing demand and usage of the portable laboratory equipment in various applications such as genetic testing, endocrinology, haematology, microbiology, biochemistry among others is significant factor in driving the overall growth of the market. Other impactful reasons for the growth of market are increase in private funding, health care expenditure and the prevalence of various chronic diseases which need proper medical attention. However, the high cost associated with equipment’s which create affordability issues is one of the major factors hampering the portable laboratory equipment market which is expected to restraint growth of the market. The focus of market players on innovations and technological advancements and increasing government investments in research and development is projected to generate new lucrative growth opportunities within the forecast period for the market. The proper handling of fragile products is required and the lack of skilled professionals might prove as challenge for the market growth.

Global Portable Laboratory Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Portable laboratory equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, product, applications and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the portable laboratory equipment market is segmented into autoclaves, incubators, centrifuges, spectrometers, sonicators, scopes, and others.

On the basis of product, the portable laboratory equipment market is segmented into analytical equipment, general equipment, support equipment and specialty equipment.

On the basis of applications, the portable laboratory equipment market is bifurcated into genetic testing, endocrinology, haematology, microbiology, biochemistry, and others.

On the basis of end user, the portable laboratory equipment market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories and academic institutes.

Portable Laboratory Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Portable laboratory equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, product, applications and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the portable laboratory equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is projected to dominate the portable laboratory equipment market due to the region’s access to advanced technology and availability of big pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show accelerated pace of growth for the market fastest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases within this region which results in more demand for laboratory equipment.

The country section of the portable laboratory equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Portable laboratory equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for portable laboratory equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the portable laboratory equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Global Portable Laboratory Equipment Market Share Analysis

Portable laboratory equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to portable laboratory equipment market.

The major players covered in the portable laboratory equipment market report are SP Bel-Art, Bellco Glass, , Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Borosil Limited, BRAND GMBH + CO KG, Chemglass, CitotestLabware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., CoorsTek Inc., TA Instruments, Analytik Jena GmbH, Labtron Equipment Ltd, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Savillex, LLC., METTLER TOLEDO, LabFriend Pty Ltd, VITLAB GmbH , Lab Equipment Co., and SP Industries, among other domestic and global players. Market data is available for global, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

