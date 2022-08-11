Aerosol Container Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 13.17 Billion by 2027 with 3.2% CAGR

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from personal care, home care, healthcare sector is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerosol Container Market is projected to reach USD 13.17 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for personal care, home care or household and healthcare products are expected to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period. Improvement in lifestyle of people in developing countries is another important factor contributing to the market’s growth.

Aerosol containers provide improved and safe storage as well as better aesthetics to products. These containers are easy to use as well as it helps in safe transit during the entire supply chain. Growing consumer awareness regarding benefits offered by various products is leading to greater adoption of aerosol containers which are effective in maintaining the integrity of the product besides being eco friendly. It is easily recyclable and is also comparatively cheaper. Changing lifestyles of people along with rising average disposable incomes is driving the market’s growth to a large extent. Aluminum containers are the most popular due to its ability of protecting the quality of the product. Straight wall containers are witnessing steady growth in terms of sales and they are available in various sizes and volumes. Europe is the largest consumer of the market products and this is primarily due to the massive growth of the personal care segment in this region as well as around the world.

The continuously changing regulations regarding manufacturing of the products is creating a huge problem for the manufacturers of the industry. There is requirement of extra paper work and proper timely tests in order to comply with the changing government regulations. These stringent regulations are restraining the market’s growth to a large extent. Apart from this, the presence of substitutes like saturated light carbons and dimethyl ether are posing serious challenges for the major players in the market. They are trying to focus on R&D and new product launches in order to counter this challenge.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on the industry. The demand for spray sanitizers have grown after the outbreak of the pandemic and healthcare sector is creating huge demands in the market. Consumers would become more conscious about the quality of products and the health benefits offered by various items or products. This would provide the market extra advantage and a huge boost. Since the products of the market are relatively cheaper, end user industries would try to utilize them to a greater extent in order to bring down their overall manufacturing cost. Thus unlike many other sectors, the market under study may not face much disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Glass aerosol containers is expected to witness significant amount of growth due to its rising usage in pharmaceutical packaging.

• Necked-in aerosol containers are primarily used for deodorants and also in the automotive sector.

• Increasing usage of aerosols in pressurized metered-dose inhalers designed for asthma patients is expected to play a major role for the market’s penetration in the healthcare sector.

• The growth of personal care industry in countries like China, Japan and India is playing a crucial role for the market’s development in the Asia Pacific region.

• In June 2018, Ball Corporation along with Platinum Equity announced the formation of a joint venture in order to establish Ball Metal Pack. This new company was formed in order to produce steel containers for aerosol products.

• There have been a number of product launches in the industry like Ardagh Group launching a distinct shaped aersosol can for the Puma branded cosmetic products of L’Oreal and Ball corporation launching a new technology by introducing 360 degree custom shaped aerosol cans.

• Key players in the market include Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings Inc, Tubex Holding GmbH, Ball Corporation, Plastipak Holdings Inc, Alltub Italia S.R.L., WestRock Company, Nampak Ltd., BWAY Corporation and Exal Corporation.

• There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Ball Corporation acquiring Rexam PLC in 2016, In 2018 Crown Holdings Inc acquiring Signode International Group Holdings Ltd in 2018 and WestRock Company acquiring Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aerosol Container Market on the basis of Material, Product Type, Application and region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Aluminum

• Glass

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Necked-in

• Straight wall

• Shaped

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Personal care

• Home care

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

