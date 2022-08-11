Cultural Affairs Bureau’s Online Book Shop resumes from 15 August

MACAU, August 11 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has completed system updates and maintenance of its Online Book Shop and the service will resume from 10am on 15 August. Readers are welcome to visit the Online Book Shop and enjoy shopping books online.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to providing convenient and efficient services for readers to select and purchase publications. Readers may place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and then receive books through the Express Mail Service (EMS) or pick them up in person from the public libraries under IC. Readers from Macao and abroad can request the delivery of publications through EMS to their designated addresses, while local readers can also choose to pick up their books in person at IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane).

For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop) or email bookshop@icm.gov.mo.