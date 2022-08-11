Adsorption Equipment Market to Reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

Reports And Data

The developing demand to control volatile organic compound is propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adsorption equipment market is forecast to reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adsorption equipment is used to bind molecules or particles to a surface in a process. The equipment is used for industrial applications such as odor control and the recovery of volatile solvents such as benzene, ethanol, and trichloroethylene, and the drying of gas streams. Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are extremely hazardous, which are emitted in the atmosphere from an array of products like paints, varnishes, pesticides, and even furnishing, among others. VOCs may cause eye and throat irritation, nausea, and can also damage the liver and central nervous system.

The market for adsorption equipment is influenced by the rising demand for controlling VOCs emitted into the atmosphere. These VOC emissions are from different industry verticals where aerosol is used extensively. In order to curb these emissions, adsorbers are employed to control the emission level of these hazardous chemicals.

The growth of the adsorption equipment market is driven further by the above-mentioned details, but there are restrains too. These restricting factors include the availability of cheaper alternatives for controlling air quality. As soon as adsorbing equipment becomes commercialized, their prices shall reduce.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. The developing industries which manufacture automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductors are responsible for these hazardous emissions. In order to curb them, adsorbing equipment market is rising.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Fixed bed adsorbers are set to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. The growth is due to their ability to restrict VOC containing streams over a wide range of flow rates. Due to their wide applicability and easy installation process, they are employed heavily in the market.

• Vapor phase adsorption equipment are those which are used to remove VOC and HAP from various gas streams or during industrial operations and processes in the vapor state. Various types of adsorbents, such as zeolites can be used in them when the commonly used activated carbon is not effective. Vapor phase adsorbers are to observe the highest CAGR of 5.1% by phase-type over the forecast period.

• Among the types by capacity, 10,000-50,000 CFM was observed to hold the largest market share of 32.5% in the year 2018. This is because of their ability to absorb and process high concentrations of VOC.

• Disposable/rechargeable canisters type adsorbers are also used for both gas and liquid streams in industrial, commercial and municipal, among other setups. Their growth is due to their wide applicability and easy installation process. They held a market share of 26.8% in the year 2018.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the adsorption equipment market. This region is a major base for the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductor industries.

• Key participants Durr Megtec, Eisenmann SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Munters Corporation, Taikisha Limited, Monroe Environmental Corp, TIGG LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, and Oxbrow activated carbon, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adsorption Equipment market on the basis of bed type, phase type, capacity, end-user, and region:

Bed Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Fixed Bed

• Disposable/Rechargeable Canisters

• Moving bed adsorbers

• Fluidized bed adsorbers

• Others

Phase Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Liquid Phase

• Vapor Phase

Capacity Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Less than 10,000 CFM

• 10,000 – 50,000 CFM

• More than 50,000 CFM

End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Waste and Wastewater Treatment

• Furniture Manufacturing

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Printing

• Industrial Equipment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o UK

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

