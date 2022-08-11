Global geopolitics driving wealthy to invest in citizenship by investment

Freedom

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world changes, so do the needs of the elite, and the current crop of high net worth individuals face a new challenge in maintaining their wealth while simultaneously sustaining their global mobility standards, which is why we at Hepta Global have decided to offer our clients the solution to both problems – residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI).

How RCBI benefits the wealthy

RCBI has a long track record of dramatically enhancing the elites’ lifestyles and has since cultivated a reputation for being the optimal venture for safeguarding one’s family, wealth, and freedom.

As awful as it is, the pandemic has played a significant role in highlighting financial and mobility gaps investors worldwide suffered from without knowing. Even investors from world-leading nations such as the US and UK found themselves grounded without the ability to conduct business, travel, or see to their wealth in the manner they wished. This shackling of freedoms brought by the pandemic turned investors’ heads towards the only solution: RCBI.

The US and UK passports, for example, are some of the most powerful passports in the world but, during the pandemic, we had to reassess and redefine the meaning of passport power. As borders closed down and those with one passport saw their travel options limited, passport power significantly shifted.

It was clear, then, that ranking a passport on its global mobility capacity was futile. The “best” passports in the world became nearly useless when it came to travel, but continued to carry their hefty price tags along with them in the shape of high taxes and the constant threat of substantial wealth tax increases by a government looking to make up for economic loss on the dime of the affluent.

Other passports, such as that of St. Kitts & Nevis, for example, present robust global mobility, but have the advantage of providing a prosperous landscape free of global income, inheritance, capital gains, or wealth tax.

Those with a passport from a commonwealth, Caribbean nation such as Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, or St. Lucia could benefit from their dual citizenship by having more travel options as well as ensuring their wealth is safe and secure.

These stunning nations have much more to offer than just sunny beaches; they provide an economical structure that is supportive of businesses, favorable in terms of taxes, and host world-class financial services. However, the most crucial aspect is that they all have citizenship by investment programs (CIPs).

By gaining the citizenship of one of these nations and setting up shop on its shores, investors can achieve more financial freedom and enhanced global mobility, of course.

These CIPs are not only good news for investors; they are crucial for the nations themselves. By implementing a CIP that generates foreign income, the government doesn’t need to tax its citizens and residents heavily like other countries, such as the US.

By investing in a CIP, you are nurturing the very thing that will help you safeguard your wealth. It all comes full circle.

CIPs also play a significant role in the development of the nation. Take Dominica’s brand new international airport, the first one in the country and one of very few in the region, which the country’s widely popular CIP is funding completely. That is a US$370 million project that is completely paid for with CIP earnings, a project that will enhance the country’s economic framework and provide its citizens with a greater quality of life, tax-free.

All nations that offer a CIP reap the rewards, as do the investors that venture into the world of becoming global citizens. CIPs are one of the few large-scale win-win situations out there.

The St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Program remains a key source of funding for our island nation, which is why we are continually and vigorously engaging with key external stakeholders, including governments and supra-national organizations, to ensure that our investors continue to enjoy the international market access and returns that drove their initial investment decision.

– Nestor Alfred, CEO of St. Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Program

Where Hepta Global comes in

We understand the needs of our clients, and we always strive to present them with the best solutions possible. Right now, that solution is citizenship by investment. That is why we have gathered a team of veteran experts who have mastered the craft to help guide our clients through this life-transforming journey.

