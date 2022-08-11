Hammouchi Receives Director General of Spanish National Police (Statement)

MOROCCO, August 11 - Director General of National Security and Territory Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, received, Wednesday in Rabat, Director General of the Spanish National Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras.

This meeting is part of the working visit made by Piqueras to Morocco leading a high-level security delegation composed of the Commissioner General of information, Eugenio Pereiro Blanco, the Commissioner General of judicial police, Rafael Perez Perez, the Commissioner General of foreigners and borders, Juan Enrique Taborda Alvaraz, the head of the division of international cooperation, Alicia Malo Sanchez and the adviser to the Director General, Jesus Ramirez Jara, said the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) in a statement.

This visit embodies the firm commitment to consolidate and further develop the partnership and cooperation relations between the Moroccan and Spanish security services, with the aim of making it an advanced partnership based on solid foundations of trust and credibility, serving the common interests of both countries, able to ensure security and stability, while promoting the sharing of experiences and expertise in the fight against transnational organized crime, according to the same source.

The meeting was also an opportunity, added the statement, to discuss and exchange on a set of security issues of common interest, including those related to the fight against the threats of extremist terrorist groups and organized crime networks active in the Western Mediterranean, as well as ways to deal with criminal activities related to human trafficking and international trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances, in addition to strengthening mechanisms and channels for exchange of operational data related to the security field.

The two sides also discussed ways to increase institutional partnerships in vital areas such as border crossing security and forensics, and to strengthen police training programs in various professional disciplines, including the qualification of elite police teams and their upgrading in the management of highly sensitive interventions.

This meeting between the Director General of National Security and Territory Surveillance and the Director General of the Spanish National Police crowns an advanced course of the strategic partnership uniting the Moroccan and Spanish police services, a course marked by the common will to expand the areas of bilateral cooperation, at the service of the citizens of both countries and for the security and stability in both countries, concluded the statement.

MAP 10 August 2022