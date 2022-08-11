Morocco Records 148 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, August 11 - Morocco recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 357 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,882,571 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,373,732, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,712,909 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 31,648 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,263,035, while recoveries increased to 1,245,170, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (38), Eastern region (26), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (24), Fez-Meknes (22), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (20), Marrakech-Safi (10), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (03), Souss-Massa (02), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01), Draa-Tafilalet (01) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,262, with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Souss-Massa.

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,603, while no severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 44.

MAP 10 August 2022