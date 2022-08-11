Packaging Machinery Market to Exhibit 3.6% CAGR by 2027 | Demand for Packaging in the Logistics & Transportation Driving the Market

Companies covered in Packaging Machinery Market are Krones AG, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Coesia S.P.A, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Salzgitter AG, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Aagard Group, LLC, MG America

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Packaging Machinery Market size is expected to generate USD 52.83 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2020 and 2027. The rising impetus for sustainable packaging and advancement in robotics are expected to be the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling, and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”, Observes that the market was worth USD 40.08 billion in 2019.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Key Companies Operating in the Packaging Machinery Market:

Krones AG

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Coesia S.P.A

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Salzgitter AG

Viking Masek Global Packaging

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Aagard Group, LLC

MG America

Impact of Covid-19:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Packaging machinery is one of the important aspect of packaging industry. The machinery is vital for all the packaging operations that involves primary packaging to distribution of materials. For instance, a typical food processing packaging machine works by filling the carton with the desired food product such as putting the chips in the packet. Additionally, there are several types of machinery such as the conveyor machines adopted in the packaging operations that are reliable and efficient in functioning.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that includes information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 52.83 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 40.08 billion Historical Data 2016 - 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered Machine-Type, End- User and Region Packaging Machinery Market Growth Drivers Demand for Packaging in the Logistics & Transportation and Supply-chain Industry is Driving the Market

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Robotics to Favor Growth

The emergence of robotics technology has led to a complete overhaul of the packaging industry. Automation in the sector is efficiently optimizing the flow of materials and the process involved in packaging. The companies are adopting modern robots that are working collectively with humans to reduce human-fatigue and other types of injuries during operational activities. Furthermore, robotics is ensuring that the product maintains its superior quality while aiding systematic production planning and improving overall efficiency. For instance, in June 2020, SIG, a leading carton packaging company, introduced its new fully automated warehouse plant for manufacturing spare parts located in Linnich, Germany. According to the company, the new warehouse will adopt the modular system, wherein the stackable box containers will be loaded, used for storing, and further will be unloaded with the aid of robots that will be guided through a routing software. Therefore, increasing adoption of robotics technology is expected to propel the growth of the global packaging machinery market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Investments for Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific to Augur Growth

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest global packaging machinery market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region was worth USD 12.33 billion in 2018 and is likely to gain momentum owing to increasing investments in the manufacturing sector. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow steadily owing to long life of machinery that is typically 8 to 10 years.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth for the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investments in transportation and logistics industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Strategies by the Companies to Stoke Demand

According to Fortune Business Insight, the global packaging machinery market comprises of several companies proliferating to gain major market share. The key players are striving to consolidate their position by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and forging partnerships. For instance, in October 2019, Krones AG announced its partnership with Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH. The collaboration is aimed at developing a recycling technology that will reduce and improve interfaces for the packaging industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Machinery Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Packaging Machinery Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Packaging Machinery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 By Machine Type (Value) Bottling line Cartoning Case Handling Closing Filling & Dosing Form, Fill & Deal Labelling, Decorating & Coding Palletizing Wrapping & Bundling Others (Inspection Machines, Specialty Machines, Etc.) By End User (Value) Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care and Toiletries Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals Others (Garments, stationary, electronics, tobacco, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!

Speak To Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Read Related Research Insights:

Rugged Tablet Market Size, Regional Analysis and Growth Rate 2025

Elevators Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis, 2026

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: