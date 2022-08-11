Strategies For Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Parenteral Nutrition Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the parenteral nutrition market size is expected to grow from $5.85 billion in 2021 to $6.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.02%. The global parenteral nutrition market size is expected to grow to $7.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28%. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe is driving the parenteral nutrition market growth.

The parenteral nutrition market consists of sales of parenteral nutrition by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to intravenous nutritional products used to tailor medical treatment to each person or a group of people who need medical nutrition to manage disease-related malnutrition conditions. Parenteral nutrition refers to the intravenous administration of nutrition including protein, carbohydrates, fat, vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and other trace elements for patients who are not capable of consuming food orally and maintaining a good nutritional balance. Achieving balanced nutritional intake on time can help combat complications and play a prominent role in a patient’s recovery.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the parenteral nutrition market. Key healthcare players, associations, and researchers are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships to research, develop, launch, or create awareness of the use of parenteral nutrition containing new ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids. These partnerships help to educate health care professionals and companies to develop and market their products, thus strengthening their market position.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Segments

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented:

By Composition: Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements, Vitamins, Minerals, Others

By Consumer Type: Children and New-born, Adults

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Others

By Geography: The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides parenteral nutrition market outlook, parenteral nutrition industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global parenteral nutrition market, parenteral nutrition global market share, parenteral nutrition global market segments and geographies, parenteral nutrition global market players, parenteral nutrition global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The parenteral nutrition market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baxter International, Vifor Pharma, Grifols SA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Claris Lifesciences Limited, SGD Pharma, ICU Medical, and Soleo Health.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

